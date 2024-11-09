Will give to the poor funds equivalent to debt of capitalists waived by PM Modi, claims Rahul Gandhi at Dhanbad rally in Jharkhand.
PTI | Dhanbad | Updated: 09-11-2024 14:14 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 14:14 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
