Three persons killed, 15 injured as auto-rickshaw hits multiple vehicles in Maharashtra's Thane district: Police.
PTI | Thane | Updated: 15-01-2025 09:44 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 09:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Three persons killed, 15 injured as auto-rickshaw hits multiple vehicles in Maharashtra's Thane district: Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- auto-rickshaw
- Thane
- district
- accident
- Maharashtra
- injured
- police
- vehicles
- road safety
- investigation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Moves to Revolutionize Transport with AI and Sustainable Policies
Calls for Resignation Over Sarpanch's Murder Shake Maharashtra Cabinet
Delhi Police Crackdown: 12 Bangladeshi Nationals Detained, Fake ID Racket Uncovered
Assam Police Reshuffle Brings New Leadership to Guwahati
Mumbai's Robust Security: 14,000 Police on Duty for New Year's Eve