A person suspected to have contracted Guillain-Barre Syndrome, a nerve disorder, dies in Maharashtra's Solapur: Health officials.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 27-01-2025 09:26 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 09:26 IST
A person suspected to have contracted Guillain-Barre Syndrome, a nerve disorder, dies in Maharashtra's Solapur: Health officials.
A person suspected to have contracted Guillain-Barre Syndrome, a nerve disorder, dies in Maharashtra's Solapur: Health officials.

