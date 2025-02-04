Two schools in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city evacuated after receiving bomb threats, search underway: police.
PTI | Indore | Updated: 04-02-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 13:16 IST
- Country:
- India
