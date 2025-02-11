Meeting of Punjab AAP MLAs with party chief Arvind Kejriwal, CM Bhagwant Mann starts in Delhi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 12:07 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 12:07 IST
- Country:
- India
Meeting of Punjab AAP MLAs with party chief Arvind Kejriwal, CM Bhagwant Mann starts in Delhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AAP
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Bhagwant Mann
- Delhi
- MLA
- Punjab
- meeting
- politics
- party strategy
- governance
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves
Punjab Police Thwarts Major Crime with Arrests of Kaushal Chaudhary Gang Members
Punjab Police Foil Deadly Plot: Kaushal Chaudhary Gang Arrested
Delhi Elections Countdown: High-Stakes Meeting to Ensure Readiness
Outrage in Punjab Over Attempt to Deface Ambedkar Statue