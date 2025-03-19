Bombay HC directs family court to decide divorce plea of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his estranged wife Dhanashree Verma by March 20.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-03-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 13:49 IST
Bombay HC directs family court to decide divorce plea of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his estranged wife Dhanashree Verma by March 20.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian cricketer Rahul Tripathi credits MS Dhoni for his success in IPL
Cricketer Mohammed Shami committed sin by not fasting: Barelvi cleric
Delhi High Court Urges Expedited Review in WFI Suspension Revocation Case
PCB's Controversial Cost-Cutting: Cricketers' Fees Drastically Reduced
Debate Sparks Over Alleged Land Allotment to Sri Lankan Cricketer in Jammu and Kashmir