Fire inside mini-bus that killed four company employees near Pune was act of sabotage by driver: police.
PTI | Pune | Updated: 20-03-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 20:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Fire inside mini-bus that killed four company employees near Pune was act of sabotage by driver: police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Goods vehicle driver beaten up by civic volunteers in Bengal after refusing to pay bribe
Tragic Altercation: Autorickshaw Driver Dies After Clash with Bus Employees in Kerala
Viral BMW Incident Sparks Police Investigation in Pune
Tragic End: App-Cab Driver Dies After Assault Over Parking Dispute
Villeneuve Questions Relevance of Reserve Drivers in Modern F1