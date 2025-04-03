Union minister Kiren Rijijju tables Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha after passage in Lok Sabha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 13:11 IST
- Country:
- India
