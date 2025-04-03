We don't want to hurt anyone's religious feeling: Minority Affairs Minister Rijiju in RS.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 13:26 IST
- Country:
- India
We don't want to hurt anyone's religious feeling: Minority Affairs Minister Rijiju in RS.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chaos in Nagpur: Riots, Arrests, and Disrespect
Telangana Budget: Rs 40,232 cr and Rs 17, 169 cr allotted for SCs and STs welfare respectively, says Finance Minister in Assembly.
Roche Scales Back Global Diversity Targets Amid U.S. Legal Concerns
Novartis Adjusts Diversity Hiring Amid Legal Shifts
Roche and Novartis Revamp Diversity Policies Amid U.S. Legal Changes