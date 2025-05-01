Over 1,500 suspicious claims of paper leak flagged regarding medical entrance exam NEET: Sources in National Testing Agency.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 15:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Over 1,500 suspicious claims of paper leak flagged regarding medical entrance exam NEET: Sources in National Testing Agency.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump Claims Decline in Prices Amid Record Tariff Revenue
Peru’s Political Scandal: Ex-President Humala Sentenced to 15 Years
Tragic Accident at Yavatmal Mill: Steel Storage Collapse Claims Three Lives
Maharashtra Government Reaffirms Commitment to Ladki Bahin Scheme Amid Misinformation Claims
Tragedy at Kogilu Cross: Metro Rail Mishap Claims Life