BJP-led Centre has halted education funds to Tamil Nadu for its 'petty politics,' alleges TN CM.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-05-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 20:01 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP-led Centre has halted education funds to Tamil Nadu for its 'petty politics,' alleges TN CM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- education
- funding
- Tamil Nadu
- politics
- centre
- Chief Minister
- dispute
- government
- tensions
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Han Duck-soo's Bid: A New Chapter in South Korea's Politics
Reform UK Shakes Up British Politics with Narrow Parliamentary Win
BJP and Opposition React as Centre Plans Inaugural Caste Census
Nigel Farage's Reform UK Shakes Up British Politics with Historic Gains
Reform UK Reshapes British Politics: Farage's Victory Sparks Major Shift