TDP is case study on how to run government and political party, while YSRCP is example of how not to: Naidu at party rally
PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 29-05-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 16:54 IST
- Country:
- India
TDP is case study on how to run government and political party, while YSRCP is example of how not to: Naidu at party rally
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Boost in Chinese Stocks: Easing Trade Tensions Drive Market Rally
Delhi's Direct Line to Governance: Public Grievance Revolution
European Markets Stall After Trade Deal Rally
Villagers Rally Against Stone Crusher to Protect Irrigation and Environment
Global Markets Rally on Easing U.S.-China Trade Tensions