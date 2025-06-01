President Zelenskyy says Ukraine will send a delegation to Istanbul for a new round of direct talks with Russia, reports AP.
PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 01-06-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 17:42 IST
President Zelenskyy says Ukraine will send a delegation to Istanbul for a new round of direct talks with Russia, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's All-Party Delegations: United Against Terrorism
Diplomatic Chess: Ukraine and the US Navigate Peace Talks with Putin
United Against Terror: India's All-Party Delegation Embarks on Global Mission
India's All-Party Unity: Delegation to Key Capitals Vows to Combat Terrorism
Tragedy Strikes in Sumy: A Deadly Drone Attack Amidst Peace Talks