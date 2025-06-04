11 dead, 33 injured due to stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru: CM Siddaramaiah.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-06-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 20:04 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
