Rahul Gandhi betrayed nation, armed forces; kept on asking about India's losses to Pakistan: Assam CM Himanta.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 09-06-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 18:53 IST
- Country:
- India
Rahul Gandhi betrayed nation, armed forces; kept on asking about India's losses to Pakistan: Assam CM Himanta.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Subsidies for the Rich, Taxes for the Poor: Pakistan’s Fiscal System Under Fire
Pakistan Powers Up: From Surplus Energy to Bitcoin Mining
Informal Talks: A Way Forward for India-Pakistan Stability
GST and Cash Transfers: Double-Edged Fiscal Policies in Pakistan
Indian Parliamentary Delegation Engages Bahrain Amid Rising Tensions with Pakistan