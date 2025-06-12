Several students among 30 dead after passenger boat sinks in Congo's northwest, residents and local media say, reports AP.
PTI | Kinshasa | Updated: 12-06-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 22:36 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
