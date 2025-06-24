Israel's Netanyahu says he held off tougher strike against Iran after speaking to President Donald Trump, reports AP.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 24-06-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 18:08 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
