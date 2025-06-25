Cabinet approves Rs 5,940-crore revised Jharia Master Plan for rehabilitation: I&B minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 15:17 IST
Cabinet approves Rs 5,940-crore revised Jharia Master Plan for rehabilitation: I&B minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ofcom Launches Investigations into Online Safety Breaches in the UK
Tragedy and Safety: Shillong Calls for Enhanced Surveillance
Parties Slam BJP Over Bullet Train Project Amid Safety Concerns
AI-Driven Drones to Ensure Safety at Ahmedabad's Rath Yatra
UP Police Goes Viral with 'Housefull 5' Inspired Road Safety Campaign