Europe's top human rights court finds Russia has committed major violations of international law in Ukraine, reports AP.
PTI | Thehague | Updated: 09-07-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 15:31 IST
Europe's top human rights court finds Russia has committed major violations of international law in Ukraine, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Europe
- Human Rights
- Court
- Russia
- Violations
- Ukraine
- International Law
- AP
- Geopolitical
- Tension
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic Drone Strike Claims Innocent Lives in Ukraine
Karnataka's Major Crackdown: Raids Uncover Widespread Violations
UN Experts Condemn Mass Demolitions in India as Human Rights Violations
Netherlands Boosts Ukraine Aid with Drone Radars and Medical Evac Vehicles
Trump Calls for Calm Amid Israel-Iran Ceasefire Violations