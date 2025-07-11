At recent INDIA bloc meeting, we have decided to prevent BJP from hijacking elections in Bihar, claims Rahul Gandhi at Bhubaneswar rally.
PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-07-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 13:18 IST
- Country:
- India
At recent INDIA bloc meeting, we have decided to prevent BJP from hijacking elections in Bihar, claims Rahul Gandhi at Bhubaneswar rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Punjab Politics Heats Up Amid Majithia's Arrest, Protests Ensue
Acciona Unscathed Amid Corruption Turmoil in Spanish Politics
North Korea Unveils Ambitious Resort to Boost Tourism Amidst Politics
Prashant Kishor Challenges Caste Politics Narrative in Bihar Elections
Zohran Mamdani: Historic Win Shakes Up NYC Politics