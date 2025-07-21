BJP speaks against Emergency, whereas they themselves have imposed 'Super Emergency' in country: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-07-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 14:24 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
