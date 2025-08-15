It should be our collective resolve to maintain our unity: PM Modi in his I-Day speech from ramparts of Red Fort.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 09:21 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 09:21 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
