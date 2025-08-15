If we remain silent, we will have to lose our community, homeland in 10 years: Assam CM Himanta on Independence Day.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 15-08-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 11:37 IST
- Country:
- India
If we remain silent, we will have to lose our community, homeland in 10 years: Assam CM Himanta on Independence Day.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Adaptive Safety Nets: How the World Bank Supports Crisis-Ready Social Protection
Arunachal's Struggle for Constitutional Justice and Environmental Preservation
Protectionism's Toll: India's Textile and Jewelry Exports Hit by US Tariffs
Assam Police Leads Dialogue for Enhanced Child Protection System
Sonali Mishra Makes History: First Woman at Helm of Railway Protection Force