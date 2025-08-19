Former Supreme Court Judge B Sudershan Reddy to be INDIA bloc's candidate for Vice-Presidential election: Mallikarjun Kharge.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 13:01 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
