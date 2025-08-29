In India's development journey, Japan has always been an important partner: PM Modi in Tokyo.
PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 29-08-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 11:32 IST
In India's development journey, Japan has always been an important partner: PM Modi in Tokyo.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India and Japan can make a significant contribution to development of Global South, especially Africa: PM Modi in Tokyo.
Health Horizons: Key Developments and Challenges
U.S. News Roundup: Nation's Key Developments and Presidential Decisions
MCD to Boost School Infrastructure and Hygiene with New Measures
UDISE+ 2024–25 Report Highlights Big Gains in Teachers, Retention, and School Infrastructure