Constitutional functionaries involved in framing J'khand CM responsible for violating his dignity: Opposition VP candidate in Ranchi.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 30-08-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 17:28 IST
- Country:
- India
Constitutional functionaries involved in framing J'khand CM responsible for violating his dignity: Opposition VP candidate in Ranchi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Prayer Vs. Policy: Controversy Arises Following Minneapolis School Shooting
Political Drama in Pakistan: Arrest of Imran Khan's Nephews Sparks Controversy
Casting Controversy Overshadows 'Maybe Happy Ending' Broadway Success
Assam CM Accuses Congress of Politicizing PM Modi Controversy
U.S. Visa Denial Sparks Controversy at U.N. Meeting