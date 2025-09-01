We believe that sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected in every connectivity effort: PM Modi at SCO summit.
PTI | Tianjin | Updated: 01-09-2025 10:17 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 10:17 IST
We believe that sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected in every connectivity effort: PM Modi at SCO summit.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
September Markets Juggle Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Signals
Connectivity, that by-passes sovereignty, loses trust and meaning: PM Modi at SCO summit.
Gold Prices Soar: Navigating Economic Uncertainty and Geopolitical Tensions
Rains Disrupt Connectivity: Bridges Washed Away in Uttarakhand
Israeli Airstrike Kills Houthi Premier: Geopolitical Tensions Escalate