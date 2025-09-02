Solution found in interests of Maratha community: CM Devendra Fadnavis after activist Manoj Jarange calls off fast.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-09-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 19:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Solution found in interests of Maratha community: CM Devendra Fadnavis after activist Manoj Jarange calls off fast.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Government Resolves Maratha Quota Standoff
We conveyed the legal issues involved in activist Manoj Jarange's demands to him: CM Devendra Fadnavis.
Activist Manoj Jarange ends 5-day-old hunger strike in Mumbai after declaring victory over Maratha quota demands.
Delhi Braces for Yamuna Floods: Government Activates Emergency Preparedness
Activist Manoj Jarange leaves Azad Maidan in ambulance for medical checkup after his 5-day fast on Maratha quota.