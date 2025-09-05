Looks like we've lost India and Russia to China: Donald Trump.
PTI | Newyork | Updated: 05-09-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 16:09 IST
Looks like we've lost India and Russia to China: Donald Trump.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- China
- India
- Donald Trump
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Looks like we lost India, Russia to 'darkest' China: US President Trump
Looks like we lost India, Russia to "deepest, darkest" China: Donald Trump
May they have long and prosperous future together: Trump on India, Russia and China ties.
UPDATE 1-Trump says India and Russia appear "lost" to "deepest, darkest China"
Reliance sanction compliant; Russian oil benefit capped at 2.1pc of EBITDA