India deserves better opposition, its leaders' criticism on GST reforms ill-informed: FM Sitharaman to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 16:31 IST
India deserves better opposition, its leaders' criticism on GST reforms ill-informed: FM Sitharaman to PTI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Operation Sindoor: A Testament to India's Military Mastery
GST overhaul truly a people's reform, will have positive impact on daily lives of all 140 cr Indians: FM Nirmala Sitharaman.
Yusha Nafees and Rudra Singh Triumph at Indian Junior Open Squash Championships
Union Minister Shri Bhupender Yadav Felicitates Lakhpati Winning Team of Sustainovation by Intin - India's Sustainability Hackathon
BJP's Nationwide GST Outreach: Simplifying Tax Reforms