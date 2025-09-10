PM Narendra Modi speaks to Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 18:22 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Narendra Modi speaks to Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NDA's Political Diplomacy Triumphs in Vice Presidential Election
Global Tensions and Diplomacy: Current Affairs Revealed
Iran's Nuclear Deal: A Complex Dance of Diplomacy
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Airstrike on Hamas Leadership in Qatar Sparks Global Diplomacy
Qatar's Dilemma: Island of Diplomacy Amidst Fire