Left Menu

Two persons killed, two injured in fire at fertiliser plant in Gujarat's Mehsana district: Police.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 14-09-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 12:00 IST
Two persons killed, two injured in fire at fertiliser plant in Gujarat's Mehsana district: Police.
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons killed, two injured in fire at fertiliser plant in Gujarat's Mehsana district: Police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nayara Energy Faces Challenges Amid EU Sanctions and Reliance on Russian Crude

Nayara Energy Faces Challenges Amid EU Sanctions and Reliance on Russian Cru...

 India
2
Election Commission in the Hot Seat: Quraishi Calls for Investigation into Gandhi's Allegations

Election Commission in the Hot Seat: Quraishi Calls for Investigation into G...

 India
3
To expedite PM Modi's vision of achieving Viksit Bharat, we took steps on reforming GST: Union FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Chennai.

To expedite PM Modi's vision of achieving Viksit Bharat, we took steps on re...

 India
4
Tragic Blaze Claims Lives at Gujarat Fertiliser Plant

Tragic Blaze Claims Lives at Gujarat Fertiliser Plant

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025