Praveen Kumar, Special Director, Intelligence Bureau, appointed Director General of lndo-Tibetan Border Police: Govt order.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 22:43 IST
- Country:
- India
