Pavankumar Bhimappa Bajanthri takes oath as chief justice of Patna High Court.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 21-09-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 11:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Pavankumar Bhimappa Bajanthri takes oath as chief justice of Patna High Court.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Demand for Justice: Retired Judge Probe Called for Punjab Floods
Judiciary Unveils Game-Changing Digital Dashboard for Accident Victims
Nepal's Interim Government Forms Probe Panel: A Quest for Justice
Revitalizing Arbitration: Justice Surya Kant's Call for Reform
Pavankumar Bhimappa Bajanthri Sworn In as Chief Justice of Patna High Court