CBSE Class 12 board exams to be conducted from Feb 17 to April 9, 2026: Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 19:23 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
