Left Menu

Former FBI Director James Comey has been indicted on charges of making a false statement and obstruction, AP source says.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-09-2025 04:22 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 04:22 IST
Former FBI Director James Comey has been indicted on charges of making a false statement and obstruction, AP source says.

Former FBI Director James Comey has been indicted on charges of making a false statement and obstruction, AP source says.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Canada Post: A Postal Revolution or Parcel Predicament?

Canada Post: A Postal Revolution or Parcel Predicament?

 Global
2
Trump's New Tariff Plan Targets Pharmaceuticals, Furniture, and Trucks

Trump's New Tariff Plan Targets Pharmaceuticals, Furniture, and Trucks

 United States
3
US Domestic Highlights: FAA Extends Flight Cuts; Starbucks Restructures; Lawmakers Probe H-1B Visa Use

US Domestic Highlights: FAA Extends Flight Cuts; Starbucks Restructures; Law...

 Global
4
Sports Spotlight: New Stars, Major Deals, and Future Prospects

Sports Spotlight: New Stars, Major Deals, and Future Prospects

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025