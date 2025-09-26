Bihar's women suffered a lot; there were no roads, law and order was pathetic under RJD rule, claims Modi.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 26-09-2025 11:57 IST
Bihar's women suffered a lot; there were no roads, law and order was pathetic under RJD rule, claims Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
