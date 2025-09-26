At least 6 people killed in 2 road accidents in Jharkhand: Police.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 26-09-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 16:47 IST
- Country:
- India
At least 6 people killed in 2 road accidents in Jharkhand: Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Waaree Energies Faces US Investigation Over Solar Import Duties
Acquittal in High-Profile Thane Stabbing Case Highlights Investigation Flaws
Uttarakhand Cracks Down on Exam Malpractice: CM Dhami Leads Investigation
Acquittal in High-Profile CPI(M) Activist Murder Case Raises Questions on Investigation
Unraveling the QFX Ponzi Scheme: An Investigation Update