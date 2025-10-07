Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu says no manipulation or dirty business happening in Air India plane crash probe.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 15:41 IST
Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu says no manipulation or dirty business happening in Air India plane crash probe.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Italian Families Sue Social Media Giants Over Child Safety
Air India Crash Investigation Under Scrutiny Amidst Calls for Transparency
The Electoral Roll Saga: Transparency and Challenges in Bihar's Special Revision
IAEA Confirms Fukushima Water Discharge Meets Safety Standards in New Reports
IAEA Scientist Christina Vlachou Leads Global Efforts to Ensure Food Safety