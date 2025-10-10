India opt to bat against West Indies in second Test.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 09:07 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 09:07 IST
India opt to bat against West Indies in second Test.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- West Indies
- second Test
- cricket
- Test match
- sport
- bowling
- batting
- pitch
- series
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Amazon and Playo Join Forces: A New Era for Sports Access in India
Singapore's Leap into Autonomous Bus Services: Pioneering Public Transportation
Maharashtra's Battle Against Gangster-Driven Passport Fraud
From NFL Glory to NBA's Global Ambitions: A Dive into the World of Sports
Pioneering Hydrogen: The Future of Motorsports Unveiled in Saudi Desert