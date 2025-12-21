New ammonia-urea plant launched by PM in Assam's Dibrugarh to have annual output of 12.7 lakh tonnes, unit to be commissioned by 2030.
PTI | Dibrugarh | Updated: 21-12-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 13:14 IST
