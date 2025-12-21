Congress opposing revision of voter lists as it is only concerned with grabbing power, alleges PM at rally in Assam's Dibrugarh.
PTI | Dibrugarh | Updated: 21-12-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 13:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress opposing revision of voter lists as it is only concerned with grabbing power, alleges PM at rally in Assam's Dibrugarh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Congress indulging in anti-national activities, allowing illegal Bangladeshi immigrants to settle in Assam, alleges PM at rally in Dibrugarh.
Namrup fertiliser plant in Assam will become epitome of country's industrial growth: PM at rally in Dibrugarh.
Palm oil mission will make northeast self-sufficient in edible oil, increase farmers' income: PM at rally in Assam's Dibrugarh.
PM lays foundation stone of Rs 10,601-crore fertiliser plant in Assam's Dibrugarh district.
Aim to make Assam as powerful as it was during the Ahom dynasty centuries ago: PM at rally in Dibrugarh.