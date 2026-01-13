'I was very naughty in school, I used to do some mischief or other,' says Rahul Gandhi during interaction with school students in TN.
PTI | Gudalur | Updated: 13-01-2026 16:23 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 16:23 IST
- Country:
- India
'I was very naughty in school, I used to do some mischief or other,' says Rahul Gandhi during interaction with school students in TN.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
'Most important value is humility for politicians, students,' says Rahul Gandhi at event in Tamil Nadu.
I have been saying our democratic structure, voice of people are under attack by those running govt: Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu.
Clay Challenges Amidst Thai Pongal Festivities: Artisans Struggle with Soil Shortages in Tamil Nadu
Plan Ahead: Tamil Nadu Special Bus Services for Pongal
Tamil Nadu's Call for Tamil Rights Amidst Sri Lankan Constitutional Changes