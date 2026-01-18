Rioters, TMC's syndicate raj enjoying free run in Bengal: Modi at Singur rally.
PTI | Singur | Updated: 18-01-2026 16:26 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 16:26 IST
- Country:
- India
Rioters, TMC's syndicate raj enjoying free run in Bengal: Modi at Singur rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- TMC
- Singur
- rally
- Bengal
- syndicate
- rioters
- corruption
- lawlessness
- development
ALSO READ
Modi's Charge: Infiltration and Governance in Bengal Polls
Prime Minister Modi Accelerates West Bengal's Development with Mega Infrastructure Projects
Delhi Police Crackdown: High-End Vehicle Theft Syndicate Busted
CPI(M) Criticizes Modi's West Bengal Rally Speeches
TN CM announces literature award for best works in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Odiya, Bengali and Marathi.