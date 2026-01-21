Karnataka Guv Thaawarchand Gehlot refuses to address joint sitting of state legislature on Jan 22, official sources.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-01-2026 17:19 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 17:19 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
