India supports resolution of all conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy: PM Modi while referring to situation in West Asia.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 13:11 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 13:11 IST
- Country:
- India
India supports resolution of all conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy: PM Modi while referring to situation in West Asia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
India Calls for Dialogue Amid West Asia Crisis
Telangana Sets Up Crisis Control Room for West Asia Residents
Karnataka's Rescue Mission: Stranded Citizens in West Asia Await Return
Zaki Vision Docks at Kollam Amidst West Asia Tensions
Gold Prices Predicted to Skyrocket Amid Escalating West Asian Tensions