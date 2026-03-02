Left Menu

Haryana CM proposes 20 pc reservation for Agniveers in recruitment of various posts in state police, special recruitment of 1,300 Agniveers.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-03-2026 14:52 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 14:52 IST
Haryana CM proposes 20 pc reservation for Agniveers in recruitment of various posts in state police, special recruitment of 1,300 Agniveers.

Haryana CM proposes 20 pc reservation for Agniveers in recruitment of various posts in state police, special recruitment of 1,300 Agniveers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in the Middle East: Drone Attacks Disrupt Oil Industry

Escalation in the Middle East: Drone Attacks Disrupt Oil Industry

 Global
2
Special Holi Schedule Announced for Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro Services

Special Holi Schedule Announced for Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro Services

 India
3
Market Volatility Stalls Abu Dhabi National Oil's Bond Plans

Market Volatility Stalls Abu Dhabi National Oil's Bond Plans

 Global
4
Only BJP can provide security to bordering state of Bengal as TMC allows infiltration: Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Only BJP can provide security to bordering state of Bengal as TMC allows inf...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026