Haryana CM proposes 20 pc reservation for Agniveers in recruitment of various posts in state police, special recruitment of 1,300 Agniveers.
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-03-2026 14:52 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 14:52 IST
Haryana CM proposes 20 pc reservation for Agniveers in recruitment of various posts in state police, special recruitment of 1,300 Agniveers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Stabbing Incident at Delhi School: Police Make Arrest
Ranchi Police Crackdown: Sex Racket Exposed
Rohini Court Orders Conclusive Police Report in Pending Case of Child Assault
Anti-Terrorist Squad to be formed under IG rank officer, ATS police stations to be set up in Gurugram, Panchkula: Saini.
Nagpur factory blast: Nine officials of explosives company arrested, say police.