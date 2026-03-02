If names of 50 lakh Bangladeshis weren't deleted by EC, Centre's welfare schemes for Bengal would have benefited infiltrators: Nitin Nabin.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-03-2026 15:52 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 15:52 IST
- Country:
- India
If names of 50 lakh Bangladeshis weren't deleted by EC, Centre's welfare schemes for Bengal would have benefited infiltrators: Nitin Nabin.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Mamata Didi pushed Bengal's youth to infinite darkness of unemployment, time has come to punish her for it: BJP chief Nitin Nabin.
Names of infiltrators being deleted from voter list; they will be removed from Bengal after BJP comes to power: Shah at Mathurapur rally.
In her eagerness to save infiltrators, Mamata Didi donned black robe, argued in SC; she now wants to sit on dharna for them: Nitin Nabin.
Mamata Banerjee now busy inaugurating temples, but allowing building of Babri Masjid in Bengal: Amit Shah at Mathurapur rally.
We will deport people whose names were identified, deleted by EC: BJP chief Nitin Nabin at rally in Bengal's Islampur.