We are shaping India-Finland ties into a strategic partnership in digitalisation and sustainability: PM Modi after talks with Finnish Prez.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2026 13:35 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 13:35 IST
- Country:
- India
We are shaping India-Finland ties into a strategic partnership in digitalisation and sustainability: PM Modi after talks with Finnish Prez.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
We are in agreement that no issue can be resolved through military conflict alone: PM Modi after talks with Finnish President Alexander Stubb.
Rooting out terrorism in all its forms is our shared commitment: PM Modi after talks with Finnish President Stubb.
India-EU FTA will further strengthen trade, investment and technology cooperation between India and Finland: PM Modi.
China's Strategic Vision: Navigating the Future of Technology and Economy
China's Strategic Shift: Technology and Innovation in Focus Amid Geopolitical Tensions