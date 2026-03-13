Kerala's Tourism and Hospitality Sector Faces Crisis Amid Cooking Gas Shortage

The Kerala Travel Mart Society (KTM) has issued a warning about a looming crisis in the state's tourism and hospitality sector, driven by a shortage of commercial cooking gas cylinders. This development poses a significant threat to the state's economic stability, as the sector is one of the largest revenue contributors.

KTM President Jose Pradeep emphasized that the shortage could severely affect everyday life and the local economy. In line with the goals of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, the sector had already transitioned to greener energy sources. Despite these efforts, the shortage has persisted, jeopardizing thousands of jobs and the operations of various hospitality establishments.

With the upcoming tourism season after March examinations, KTM Secretary S Swaminathan underlined the urgency of the situation, highlighting potential setbacks for destination weddings and the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) sector. KTM is urging authorities to swiftly address the gas cylinder shortage to avert widespread disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)